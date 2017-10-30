PM Malcolm Turnbull will look to beef up Australia's defence and security ties with Israel. (AAP)

Defence and security will be the focus of talks between Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu when they meet Monday.

Malcolm Turnbull will look to beef up Australia's defence and security ties with Israel during his 48-hour visit to the country.

The prime minister is due to arrive on Monday - two days later than originally planned following the fallout from the High Court's ruling on the so-called citizenship seven.

Mr Turnbull will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before attending a private dinner with Lucy at the leader's residence.

It is the first visit to Israel by an Australian prime minister since John Howard in 2000.

Defence and security will be a key focus, with the pair expected to announce a memorandum of understanding between the Australian and Israeli defence departments.

It will allow for for more co-operation between the two nations' defence industries, including potential export opportunities.

Israel's defence industry exports are worth about $US7 billion a year, with the US, India, South Korea and Australia key destinations.

The leaders are also set to announce a new annual dialogue between senior defence officials.

The regular talks are aimed at helping give Australia greater insights into developments in the Middle East, while also offering its perspective on regional security challenges.

"As a result of this visit we aim to upgrade the co-operation on defence, national security and the protection of crowded places," Mr Turnbull said.

"Our nations can learn a great deal from each other in order to strengthen security and keep our citizens safe."

Mr Turnbull will join Mr Netanyahu, the New Zealand governor-general and 2000 others on Tuesday to commemorate the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba.

Described as one of the last great calvary charges in history, the Australian Light Horse Brigade captured the city of Beersheba on October 31, 1917.

Thirty-one Australians died in the conflict.

Mr Turnbull will also visit Sri Lanka on his way back from Israel, meeting with the country's prime minister and president to mark the 70th anniversary of Australia's bilateral relationship with the country.

"I look forward to continuing our discussions on strengthening our economic links, defence engagement, and our work together to combat trans-national crime, particularly people smuggling."