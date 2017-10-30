Papua New Guinea is demanding Australia clarifies what it will do with hundreds of men who will be left in limbo when the Manus Island detention centre closes on Tuesday.

PNG Immigration Minister Petrus Thomas says Australia is responsible for people found not to be refugees, and refugees who are refusing to settle on Manus Island.

"There has to be a clear understanding of what Australia will continue to do and support PNG in the next few months to deal with the remaining caseload," Mr Thomas said in a statement.

"There must be a review of the arrangement to clarify these international obligations and officials will be discussing the details of (a) revised agreement in the next few days."

Australia was responsible for finding third country resettlement options for refugees and working with respective governments of "non-refugees" to facilitate their returns.

Mr Thomas is also concerned about human rights issues raised by the United Nations and others on the reduction of health services for detainees on Manus Island.

"I call on Australia to maintain the necessary health and mental health services, preferably by a local health service provider, or maintain the current arrangement between International Health and Medical Services and Pacific International Hospital," he said.