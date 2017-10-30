Reliance Worldwide Corporation says it is on track for achieving full-year earnings guidance despite higher-than-expected copper prices.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation says trading conditions so far this financial year have remained strong, keeping it on track to achieve full-year earnings guidance of between $145 million and $150 million.

The plumbing products maker expects strong top-line growth, driven by ongoing expansion of the SharkBite push-to-connect fittings business in the Americas, inclusion of a full year of results from recent acquisition Holdrite, and targeted opportunities to gain market share across new platforms, chief executive Heath Sharp has told shareholders.

However, any continued increase in copper prices could result in a move on pricing across the market, he said.