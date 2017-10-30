Sydney Roosters have confirmed that Cooper Cronk has signed a two-year deal, less than a month after winning the NRL grand final with Melbourne.

Cooper Cronk's future will be at the Sydney Roosters after the club confirmed signing the NRL superstar on a two-season deal worth a reported $2 million.

Ending months of speculation, Cronk said he was delighted to be starting a "new chapter" in his career and life after announcing mid-season he was leaving Melbourne to live with his fiancee in Sydney.

"I look forward to joining my new teammates and coaches, and immersing myself in the club's culture in the lead-up to the 2018 season," Cronk said.

The champion Queensland and Australian No.7 will officially join the Roosters in early 2018 following his World Cup commitments with the Kangaroos.

Cronk's impending arrival has Roosters coach Trent Robinson frantically trying to convince Mitchell Pearce to remain at Bondi Junction.

Pearce, 28, has two years remaining on his contract but the incumbent NSW halfback is understood to want out of the Roosters rather than play second fiddle to his Queensland Origin counterpart.

Robinson was whisked away from Roosters headquarters on Monday morning before reported crisis talks with Pearce, who is being strongly pursued by Manly and has also been linked to Cronulla.