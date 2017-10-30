The Sydney Roosters might not take their "home" match against Melbourne to Adelaide Oval next season after they secured Storm legend Cooper Cronk's signature.

The Sydney Roosters are pondering where they'll play Cooper Cronk's much-hyped maiden clash against Melbourne next season after the Kangaroos halfback confirmed his move to the NRL club.

Following months of speculation, it was announced on Monday that Cronk - after 14 seasons with the Storm - had signed a two-year deal with the Roosters.

The clubs clash in round 16, and when the NRL season draw was released two weeks ago, the Roosters held off on where the match would be held.

The Roosters took their "home" game against the Storm to Adelaide Oval for the first time this year and they declared it a huge success.

Not only did they pip the eventual premiers 25-24 thanks to a Mitchell Pearce extra-time field goal, but a solid crowd of 21,492 watched the thriller in the AFL-obsessed city.

The Roosters are committed to playing a match annually in Adelaide - though not necessarily against Melbourne.

"Once ground availability is confirmed by Adelaide Oval, the Sydney Roosters will advise members and supporters of which fixture will be taken to Adelaide," the club said on their website when the draw was released.

A Roosters spokesperson on Monday said the club were still yet to make a decision.

But following Cronk's announcement, Roosters management will likely now be keen to host the game at Allianz Stadium given the huge anticipation that will surround the clash.

Cronk, who played 323 games and won two premierships for the Storm, will take on fellow Storm legends Billy Slater and Cameron Smith - who are also his Queensland and Australia teammates - for the first time.

Unless the two NRL powerhouses meet in the 2018 finals, it will be the only chance next year that Roosters and Melbourne fans will see the dual Dally M Medallist go up against his superstar former teammates.