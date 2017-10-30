The SA government is spending $690 million upgrading or refurbishing one-in-five schools. (AAP)

The South Australian government is spending $690 million upgrading or refurbishing one-in-five schools.

The South Australian government will spend $690 million upgrading 91 primary and secondary schools across the state.

The government says the money will be spent upgrading or refurbishing one-in-five schools and brings to more than $1 billion the total capital investment in education over the past four years.

"This is the largest investment in our public education system in our state's history," Premier Jay Weatherill said on Monday.

"A world-class school system is an essential foundation for the next generation of South Australians.

"Schools that are better equipped, with increased capacity and superior facilities, will help to give our children a head start."

Allocations range from about $2 million at a number of suburban and country schools, to $30 million at the Norwood Morialta High School in Adelaide's east.

The government said funds were distributed after an analysis of current and historical enrolments, forecast growth, each school's capacity and condition and their historical maintenance.