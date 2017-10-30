An investigation into maladministration at an SA nursing home won't be handed down this year, and may not be completed before the March state election.

An investigation into the Oakden nursing home by South Australia's corruption watchdog won't be completed before the end of the year.

Independent Commissioner Against Corruption, Bruce Lander, has told a parliamentary committee that there's been a number of delays in gaining access to documents.

The commissioner says he doesn't want to rush through the large amount of evidence and interviews needed to complete his findings in relation to the nursing home, which was closed because of the poor treatment of residents.