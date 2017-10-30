San Antonio and Cleveland have been beaten by Indiana and New York respectively as the early season upsets continue in the NBA.

Patty Mills and his San Antonio Spurs have lost their second NBA game in succession after Victor Oladipo's late three-pointer helped Indiana snatch a 97-94 win.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 26 points and eight rebounds while Australian guard Mills had 10 points on 4 from 14 shooting.

They again played without All-Star Kawhi Leonard and veteran guard Tony Parker.

Oladipo finished with 23 points and five assists while Domantas Sabonis set career highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James's Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their fourth game in their past five past after a 114-95 defeat to the New York Knicks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 34 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 32 as the Knicks proved too good for the perennial Eastern Conference champions.

James, who had 16 points agianst the Knicks, downplayed the Cavaliers' problems after Saturday night's loss in New Orleans.

"I'm fine. We're fine," he said.

But the issues have continued as the revamped Cavs look for a winning formula.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his impressive early season play with 33 points in their 117-10 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Khris Middleton had 27 points while Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists as the Bucks won for the third time in their past four games.

Aussie duo Matthew Dellavedova, six points and three rebounds, and Thon Maker, three points and five rebounds, played key minutes for the Bucks.

John Wall's 19 points and 16 from Otto Porter Jr helped the Washington Wizards overwhelm the Sacramento Kings 110-83.

Elsewhere, 34 points from Kemba Walker and a 22 points and 10 rebounds double-double from Dwight Howard got the Charlotte Hornets past the Orlando Magic 120-113.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-111.