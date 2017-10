A young NSW man who was due to face trial on terror charges has pleaded guilty to attempting to plan an attack in Sydney.

Tamim Khaja, 20, appeared in Parramatta Supreme Court on Monday following his May 2016 arrest during a joint NSW and Federal Police operation for sizing up potential target buildings and previously attempting to travel to Syria.

He pleaded guilty before Justice Desmond Fagan to conducting reconnaissance of targets, attempting to obtain weapons and a flag of the Khilafah.