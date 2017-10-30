England international Kane, Tottenham's leading goalscorer with 13 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions, missed last Wednesday's League Cup defeat by West Ham United and Saturday's 1-0 league loss at Manchester United.

"With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone," Pochettino said when asked by reporters about Kane's mid-week return. "We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone.

"We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it's not my feeling, it's Harry Kane's feeling."

Tottenham, who are top of Group H on seven points, held Spanish champions Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw earlier this month.

Following the mid-week action, third-placed Tottenham host bottom side Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)