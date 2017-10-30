A strong jobs market and a lift in inflation will see wages growth pick up over the next couple of years, Treasurer Scott Morrison says.

He expects inflation to tick back into the Reserve Bank's two to three per cent target band - presently at 1.8 per cent - and the drag from the end of the mining investment boom to finally dissipate to also help lift wages growth from its lowest level in at least 20 years.

"We will see all these things come together as the inflation rate moves back into its target range, as the labour market continues to tighten, as we continue to move out of the back end of the mining investment boom," Mr Morrison told Sky Business on Monday.