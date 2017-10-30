Signout
  • US President Donald Trump has tweeted new criticism of the inquiry into his campaign's Russian ties. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
US President Donald Trump has fired a volley of tweets yet again criticising the inquiry into the links between his campaign associates and Russia.
Source:
AAP
24 MINS AGO 

US President Donald Trump has unleashed new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

Trump, in a series of tweets, made reference to what he calls "phony Trump/Russia 'collusion,' which doesn't exist".

He said Democrats were using - in his words - a "witch hunt" for "evil politics" and added that Republicans are "fighting back like never before".

Trump's tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press hasn't confirmed the CNN report.

Advertisement