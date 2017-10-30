US President Donald Trump has tweeted new criticism of the inquiry into his campaign's Russian ties. (AAP)

US President Donald Trump has unleashed new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

Trump, in a series of tweets, made reference to what he calls "phony Trump/Russia 'collusion,' which doesn't exist".

He said Democrats were using - in his words - a "witch hunt" for "evil politics" and added that Republicans are "fighting back like never before".

Trump's tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press hasn't confirmed the CNN report.