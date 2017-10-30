A new poll puts public support for Donald Trump at its lowest level since he took office.

Public support for President Donald Trump fell in October to its lowest level since he took office, according to a survey published by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News.

Support for Trump dropped another five percentage points since September and now hovers at 38 per cent, while those who disapprove of his performance in office comprised 58 per cent of the 900 people surveyed.

Although the majority of Republicans - some 80 per cent - approve of Trump's performance as president, the results of the survey suggest that his political "base" is eroding.

This was the lowest rating in modern times for a US president at this point in his tenure. Fellow Republican George W. Bush had 88 per cent approval at this point, although that rating was garnered in the wake of the September 11 attacks, while Democrats Barack Obama had 51 per cent support and Bill Clinton 47 per cent.