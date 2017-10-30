The Victorian opposition says it hold a royal commission into the state's troubled fire services if it wins next year's election.

Victoria's opposition will hold a royal commission to dredge up the causes of industrial problems and harassment woes in the state's fire services if it wins the next election.

The Liberal-National coalition will announce the wide-ranging probe, expected to cost about $10 million, on Monday.

It will investigate how a contentious CFA pay deal got the sudden support of the Andrews' Labor government, the influence of the United Firefighters Union, the extent of bullying and harassment, and responses to previous reviews.

"Only a royal commission will have the powers required to make sure everyone that should be heard will be heard," opposition emergency services spokesman Brad Battin told AAP.

"There's been eight reviews and there's still front pages in the media about bullying."

The state's fire services have been embroiled in controversy for years, with a recent leaked report finding sexual assaults weren't reported and victims were bullied into silence.

Former emergency services minister Jane Garrett and multiple key executives and leaders from the CFA and MFB also quit rather than support pay deals they argued handed too much power to the UFU.

The CFA pay deal became a federal election issue, but it has still not been resolved more than a year later.

Ms Garrett ordered a Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission review of the MFB and CFA, which is now tied up in the Supreme Court where the UFU is fighting its release.