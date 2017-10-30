Old convictions for homosexual acts in Western Australia will be expunged from the record by legislation to be introduced to parliament on Wednesday.

WA Premier Mark McGowan will make a formal apology to people convicted under defunct homosexual laws as legislation to expunge their criminal record is introduced to the West Australian parliament.

The Labor government will introduce a bill on Wednesday to wipe conviction records based on sexuality as the premier delivers an apology on behalf of parliament to "...recognise the wrongs of the past", Mr McGowan said.

WA decriminalised homosexuality in March 1990 but people prosecuted under the old law have retained their criminal records, potentially restricting them in employment, travel and adoption.