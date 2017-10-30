Julie Bishop says WA has plenty of gas which could potentially be shipped east with a pipeline. (AAP)

The Turnbull government is in the initial stages of a study into whether a gas pipeline from Western Australia to the east coast is viable.

The findings will inform a full feasibility study to construct a natural gas pipeline to provide additional supplies and increase competition in the east coast gas market.

Acting Prime Minister Julie Bishop says her home state has an abundance of gas and doesn't face the same challenges in terms of supply.

"So an obvious answer may well be transferring gas from Western Australia to the east coast," she told reporters in Perth on Monday.

"But of course, it's early days. We'll undertake a feasibility study and see if it stacks up."

The pre-feasibility study will be conducted by energy policy experts ACIL Allen and engineer GHD.