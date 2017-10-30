Supermarket giant Woolworths' strong sales momentum is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2018 financial year.

Woolworths is expected to continue its recent resurgence with strong growth in first-quarter food sales.

The supermarket giant is set to release its quarterly report on Tuesday and Citi analysts say its positive trading momentum improvements in its range and promotional activities will offset the lower fresh produce prices that have stymied sales growth at fierce rival Coles.

Coles last week cited lower fruit and vegetable prices when it unveiled a continued sales slowdown.

Citi has forecast Woolworths' crucial comparable supermarket sales to rise 5.1 per cent, up from a 0.7 per cent lift in the same period a year ago.

That marked the start of the group's turnaround in sales.

Coles' comparable food and liquor sales rose only 0.4 per cent, significantly lower than a 1.8 per cent lift in the same period a year ago.

"(Woolworths supermarkets') like-for-like sales growth will be driven by an increase in items per basket and transaction growth as the company wins back bigger-basket shoppers," a note from Citi analysts Bryan Raymond and Craig Woolford said.

But the analysts say the group's discount department store Big W will continue to be a drag.

"Big W is likely to remain challenged as the company invests in price and new merchandise gradually rolls out to stores," they wrote.

They forecast Big W's like-for-like sales to contract six per cent, partly due to its own turnaround efforts and due to stiff competition from Kmart, which is owned by Coles' parent company Wesfarmers.

Kmart's comparable sales grew 4.9 per cent during the first quarter.