Simona Halep says she is dertermined to win her first major in 2018 after finishing 2017 as the world No.1.

Simona Halep is still searching for her first grand slam title but admits the consolation of ending the year as world No.1 will motivate her for a major title breakthrough next season.

The 26-year-old Romanian suffered a crushing defeat to an inspired Jelena Ostapenko in the French Open final in June, her second title-match loss at Roland Garros, but a win over the Latvian in Beijing this month took her to the top of the rankings.

"Well, I can say that it's a great feeling that I can finish the year number one," Halep, who is coached by Australia's Darren Cahill, told reporters at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

"Of course, the best moment was on court when I won against Ostapenko in Beijing.

"But also it's more special to finish the year, as we can see that less players finished the year as number one in the world and I think it's more difficult to do that."

Halep, who failed to make it out of the round-robin phase in a Singapore tournament won by Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday, said she was relaxed now but expected the burden of the ranking to rise when the next campaign begins.

"Well, now I don't feel any pressure because the season is finished but I can imagine that it's going to be a little bit more difficult," she added.

"I have to work harder to stay there but in my mind now is just to enjoy the moment and we will see.

"I touched everything I wanted about my dream in this way because I have many others. But I just want to be relaxed, to enjoy tennis more and to give my best every time I go on court. I think this is everything I can ask from myself."