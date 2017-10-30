WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai
- Field consists of the 11 next-best WTA points earners of 2017, plus one wildcard, who didn't play in the eight-person WTA Finals
- Round robin format with winner of each group progressing to Saturday's semi-finals
Group One
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA), Julia Goerges (GER), Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK)
Group Two
Coco Vandeweghe (USA), Elena Vesnina (RUS), Peng Shuai (CHN - wildcard)
Group Three
Sloane Stephens (USA), Anastasija Sevastova (LAT), Barbora Strycova (CZE)
Group Four
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS), Angelique Kerber (GER), Ash Barty (AUS)
Tuesday's schedule of play
Not Before 3.30pm (6.30pm AEDT)
C Vandeweghe v S Peng
J Goerges v M Rybarikova
Not Before 7pm (10pm AEDT)
A Pavlyuchenkova v A Kerber.