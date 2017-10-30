Who plays who in Zhuhai's season-ending WTA Elite Trophy.

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai

- Field consists of the 11 next-best WTA points earners of 2017, plus one wildcard, who didn't play in the eight-person WTA Finals

- Round robin format with winner of each group progressing to Saturday's semi-finals

Group One

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA), Julia Goerges (GER), Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK)

Group Two

Coco Vandeweghe (USA), Elena Vesnina (RUS), Peng Shuai (CHN - wildcard)

Group Three

Sloane Stephens (USA), Anastasija Sevastova (LAT), Barbora Strycova (CZE)

Group Four

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS), Angelique Kerber (GER), Ash Barty (AUS)

Tuesday's schedule of play

Not Before 3.30pm (6.30pm AEDT)

C Vandeweghe v S Peng

J Goerges v M Rybarikova

Not Before 7pm (10pm AEDT)

A Pavlyuchenkova v A Kerber.