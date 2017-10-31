Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath and Belinda Vakarewa have been selected in an ACT Invitation XI team to play against their Australian Ashes teammates.

Three members of Australia's women's Ashes Test squad will be pitted against their teammates in Canberra later this week.

Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath and Belinda Vakarewa have been named in an ACT Invitational XI team that will face Australia in a three-day match starting on Friday.

A Cricket Australia XI side will take on England in Sydney at the same time, as the national teams prepare for next week's Ashes day-night Test in Sydney.

National selector Shawn Flegler said Australia's hitout will be a "golden chance" for players to put their hands up for Test selection, while the three-day game against England will allow emerging Australian players to test themselves against world-class opposition.

Australia's Test squad will be reduced from 15 to 13 after the match in the nation's capital with the Twenty20 squad to be released after it's conclusion.

Australia lead the multi-format Ashes series, decided via a points system, 4-2, ahead of the day-night Test and ensuing three Twenty20s.

Four points are on offer for a Test win, meaning Australia will retain the urn if they prevail.

WOMEN'S ASHES TEST SQUAD: Kristen Beams Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

ACT INVITATIONAL XI SIDE: Samantha Bates, Nicole Goodwin, Hayley Jensen, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Osborne (captain) Angela Reakes, Belinda Vakarewa, Dane Van Niekerk.

CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI SIDE: Sarah Aley, Nicola Carey, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Delissa Kimmince, Alana King, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano (captain), Tayla Vlaeminck.