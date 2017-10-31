Ash Barty admits it will be new but welcome territory when she arrives at next year's home grand slam as Australia's top-ranked female player.
The world No.20 has jumped 251 spots this year and will have one last chance to push higher at this week's season-ending WTA Elite Trophy in China.
It means all eyes will be on the 21-year-old at Melbourne Park, where she hopes to progress to the second week of a grand slam singles event for the first time.
The Ipswich product will have "a nice dinner and a beer" to celebrate her rise since returning to tennis after a brief stint playing cricket in 2015-16, but says that her goals have already been reset.
"I'd love to get to a second week in a slam," she told AAP after running a junior tennis clinic in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai on Tuesday.
"It's nice knowing you're not going to draw a top 20 or 30 player in the first couple of rounds (if seeded).
"It's new territory for me, but one of my favourite sayings is that pressure is a privilege."
Barty reached the third round of the Australian and US Open in singles, while chalking up her fourth grand slam final doubles loss with Casey Dellacqua in a sensational 2017 campaign.
The all-court talent says she will continue playing doubles full-time, while asking more from herself in the singles domain in 2018.
"Going into the Australian summer is a high pressure situation for all Aussies, and going in as our number one is really exciting," Barty said.
"I love playing at home with the crowd; there is an expectation there, but none more than I already put on myself."
Barty will play Russian fourth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on either Wednesday or Thursday in Zhuhai, before a second round robin match against former world No.1 Angelique Kerber later in the week.
The event features the next-best 11 WTA points earners of 2017, plus one wildcard, who didn't qualify for Singapore's eight-player WTA Finals last week.
The top player from each of the four three-player pools will play in Saturday's semi-finals, before a winner is crowned on Sunday.
No.2 seed Coco Vandeweghe and Chinese wildcard Shuai Peng will open proceedings on Tuesday.