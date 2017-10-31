Ash Barty is happy to deal with the pressure of being her country's new No.1 this Australian summer. (AAP)

Ash Barty is welcoming the pressure that comes with the new title of Australian No.1 ahead of next year's home grand slam.

Ash Barty admits it will be new but welcome territory when she arrives at next year's home grand slam as Australia's top-ranked female player.

The world No.20 has jumped 251 spots this year and will have one last chance to push higher at this week's season-ending WTA Elite Trophy in China.

It means all eyes will be on the 21-year-old at Melbourne Park, where she hopes to progress to the second week of a grand slam singles event for the first time.

The Ipswich product will have "a nice dinner and a beer" to celebrate her rise since returning to tennis after a brief stint playing cricket in 2015-16, but says that her goals have already been reset.

"I'd love to get to a second week in a slam," she told AAP after running a junior tennis clinic in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai on Tuesday.

"It's nice knowing you're not going to draw a top 20 or 30 player in the first couple of rounds (if seeded).

"It's new territory for me, but one of my favourite sayings is that pressure is a privilege."

Barty reached the third round of the Australian and US Open in singles, while chalking up her fourth grand slam final doubles loss with Casey Dellacqua in a sensational 2017 campaign.

The all-court talent says she will continue playing doubles full-time, while asking more from herself in the singles domain in 2018.

"Going into the Australian summer is a high pressure situation for all Aussies, and going in as our number one is really exciting," Barty said.

"I love playing at home with the crowd; there is an expectation there, but none more than I already put on myself."

Barty will play Russian fourth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on either Wednesday or Thursday in Zhuhai, before a second round robin match against former world No.1 Angelique Kerber later in the week.

The event features the next-best 11 WTA points earners of 2017, plus one wildcard, who didn't qualify for Singapore's eight-player WTA Finals last week.

The top player from each of the four three-player pools will play in Saturday's semi-finals, before a winner is crowned on Sunday.

No.2 seed Coco Vandeweghe and Chinese wildcard Shuai Peng will open proceedings on Tuesday.