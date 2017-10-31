Matt Renshaw is chasing more runs in the Sheffield Shield for Queensland to ensure he is a selection lock for next month's Ashes opener.

The 21-year-old has also revealed his desire to play all three formats for Australia after he signed his first Big Bash League contract with the Brisbane Heat.

Renshaw is confident he can balance the demands of Twenty20 cricket and still maintain his patient approach to Test cricket, having worn the baggy green 10 times since his international debut last year.