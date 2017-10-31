Chicago's Jerrell Freeman has been suspended for 10 NFL games after he tested positive for a performance enhancing substance, for the second time.

The NFL has suspended Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman for 10 games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

This is the second time the league has suspended Freeman. He missed four games in 2016 for the same violation.

Freeman, in his sixth NFL season, will begin serving his suspension immediately and will not be paid.

He is on injured reserve after he suffered a torn pectoral and concussion.

He will miss eight games this season and two games in 2018.

"I hate to say I'm sorry again but I am sorry. ... I don't know my future but a big thanks to the Bears and the NFL, if I would have used their programs and services earlier than I did I wouldn't be in this situation," Freeman responded on Twitter.

Freeman signed a three-year deal with Chicago during the 2016 off-season.