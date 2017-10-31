A Brazilian court has extended the deadline for negotiating settlement of public civil claims by BHP and its Samarco joint venture.

BHP Billiton says a Brazilian court has extended the deadline for negotiating a settlement of public civil claims over the November 2015 Samarco fatal dam disaster to November 16.

Samarco and it shareholders BHP Billiton Brasil and Vale SA in January agreed to support social and environmental programs, as well as fund local municipalities while they negotiated the suspension and settlement of claims worth about $US55 billion ($A71.5 billion).

The extension will allow for the continuation of the interim security arrangements provided to the court on January 24, 2017, and for the continued suspension of claims, BHP said in a statement on Tuesday.