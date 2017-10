Independent MP Billy Gordon will not contest his seat of Cook in the upcoming state Queensland election.

Independent MP Billy Gordon will not contest his far north Queensland seat of Cook in the upcoming state election.

Mr Gordon on Tuesday announced he would not be running in the November 25 poll and instead endorsed Labor candidate Cynthia Lui.

The Cooktown-based MP won the seat of Cook in the 2015 election for Labor, but was quickly forced out of the party over his undisclosed criminal history.