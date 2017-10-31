Australia and the Western world will be hit hard by Brexit if the UK and the EU cannot keep their relationship harmonious, Alexander Downer says.

Australia is not concerned with the nitty-gritty of Brexit, Australia's high commissioner to Britain Alexander Downer says, but it is of vital importance for the Western world that it is an amicable separation.

Speaking at the Menzies Lecture at King's College London on Monday night, Mr Downer said he hoped emotions wouldn't dominate the negotiations for the UK to leave the European Union.

"Whatever the emotions may be about the process of Brexit, it is very important to the outside world, which by the way is most of the world, it is important to us that this process happens as smoothly as possible, with as little disruption," Mr Downer told the lecture.

"We do fervently believe that in concluding the Brexit negotiations that the relationship between European Union and United Kingdom is one of harmony, mutual support and still substantial interaction."

The UK is due to formally leave the EU in March 2019, however, early negotiations have been marred by leaks to the media and internal conflict within the ruling British Conservative Party.