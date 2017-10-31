After two straight losses, the Kansas City Chiefs have bounced back with a comprehensive 29-19 NFL victory over the Denver Broncos.

Harrison Butker kicked five field goals and Marcus Peters returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown in Kansas City's 29-19 NFL win over the turnover-prone Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Alex Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, most of it going to tight end Travis Kelce, who hauled in seven balls for 133 yards and the score.

The Chiefs (6-2) also intercepted Trevor Siemian three times and hopped on two fumbles to beat Denver (3-4) for the fourth straight time.

Siemian finished 19 of 36 for 198 yards and a touchdown, and has now thrown eight picks and only three touchdown passes in the past five games. The Broncos have lost all but one of them.

It was a crucial bounce-back win for the Chiefs, who had their 12-game AFC West winning streak snapped 10 days ago in Oakland.

The Chiefs had won five straight to start the season before losing to the Steelers and then to the Raiders on Derek Carr's last-second touchdown throw.

It started just like old times, too: Jamaal Charles with a run, the Chiefs with a touchdown.

The only difference was Charles, who went to four Pro Bowls with the Chiefs, was back in Kansas City with the Broncos. And the touchdown came when the opportunistic Peters stripped him, picked up the loose ball and returned it 45 yards for the opening score.