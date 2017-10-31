A Turnbull government minister is urging backbenchers not to cross the floor in support of a banking royal commission.

Cabinet minister Steve Ciobo has fired a warning shot at coalition MPs considering breaking ranks with the government to support a banking royal commission.

Three coalition MPs are reportedly threatening to cross the floor to support a renewed push for a royal commission, as Barnaby Joyce's absence from parliament slims the number of votes required.

"The royal commission would do basically next to nothing except see millions and millions of dollars go into lawyers pockets rather than actually bringing about the cultural change that's required," Mr Ciobo told ABC radio on Tuesday.