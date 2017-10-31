Key moments from day three of the campaign for the November 25 Queensland election.

WHERE THE LEADERS CAMPAIGNED:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: started the third day of the campaign in Townsville before she boarded a quick flight north to Cairns.

* Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls: stayed in southeast Queensland, starting at Mount Ommaney in Brisbane before heading to Nerang on the Gold Coast.

--

WHAT LABOR TALKED ABOUT:

* Ms Palaszczuk visited a TAFE in Townsville where she announced an additional $155 million to extend its Back to Work program to July 2021 if it was re-elected.

"It is programs like Back to Work that have ensured jobs growth in Queensland is - as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says - 'the fastest jobs growth of anywhere in the country over the last year'," she said.

--

WHAT THE LNP TALKED ABOUT:

* Mr Nicholls continued to spruik the LNP's payroll tax cut plan announced on Monday, which he said would create 500,000 new jobs over the next decade, and how he would address the state's rising debt issues.

"Our commitment is to stabilise the situation so that the patient doesn't get worse," he said.

--

WHAT MADE NEWS:

* One Nation state leader Steve Dickson said the party would not run candidates against Labor MP Leanne Linard and the LNP's Sid Cramp because they were "really good representatives".

* Former Howard government adviser, millionaire businessman and Australian Conservation Foundation president Geoff Cousins said there was no logic in Labor's decision to continue supporting the Adani coal mine.

* Controversial independent MP Billy Gordon, previously dumped by Labor, confirmed he would not re-contest the seat of Cook and endorsed Labor candidate Cynthia Lui.

* Ousted One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts said he's confident he would win the safe Queensland seat of Ipswich from Labor.