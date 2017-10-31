A Victorian Labor preselection candidate and his unregistered charity are under investigation for misusing donations to fund party memberships.

Jasvinder Sidhu, who wants to run for the safe Labor seat of Tarneit, is accused of using money collected through his Let's Feed charity to pay for Labor Party memberships, Liberal MP Tim Smith said in parliament on Tuesday.

Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz confirmed her department is investigating the allegations and it would be inappropriate to comment further.