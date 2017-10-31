Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull defends his government while on a visit to Israel. (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has brushed aside questions that the pressure on the government may lead him to consider quitting politics.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he's "never had more fun" despite the troubles facing his government, including the continuing fallout from losing two cabinet ministers.

Mr Turnbull had a tumultuous past week, with the High Court disqualifying Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and cabinet minister Fiona Nash over their dual citizenship and ructions over Employment Minister Michaelia Cash misleading parliament over raids on two Australian Workers Union offices.

"I know stories of turmoil are more likely to attract a click than good government, but the reality is government goes on, it's business as usual," he told reporters in Jerusalem after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked if he had thought of just walking away from it all, Mr Turnbull smiled and replied: "I have never had more fun in my life".

Mr Turnbull defended his government saying they had achieved much in the past 18 months and it wasn't being crippled by recent issues.

He said within hours of the High Court announcement last Friday, Senator Matt Canavan had been reinstated to the cabinet, the disqualified ministers' portfolios had been reassigned, and a by-election was called for Mr Joyce's seat.

Mr Joyce is out of parliament, reducing the parliament to 149 seats and the government to 75 MPs, including the Speaker.

A by-election in his seat will be held on December 2, but parliament still has two sitting weeks this year.

Labor is planning to make the most of the disqualification of Mr Joyce and Ms Nash, including questioning the validity in court of several ministerial decisions they made.

Labor has legal advice that ministerial decisions by Mr Joyce made from October 20, 2016, could be open to challenge.

The advice is based on section 64 of the constitution which provides "no minister ... shall hold office for a longer period than three months unless he is or becomes a senator or a member of the House of Representatives".

Mr Turnbull is in Israel to attend the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba on Tuesday. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is also at the ceremony.