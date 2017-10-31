England batsman James Vince isn't fussed by the prospect of facing Australian paceman Mitchell Starc's swing and speed during the Ashes.

Starc looms as a major weapon for Australia, and showcased his match-winning potential last week with innings figures of 8-73 for NSW against South Australia.

Major question marks are being raised about the capacity of England's inexperienced batting line-up to handle Starc, but Vince is confident they will be able to handle the heat.