Fringe England Test batsman James Vince says he and his teammates aren't daunted by the challenge of confronting Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc during the Ashes.
Starc looms as a major weapon for Australia, and showcased his match-winning potential last week with innings figures of 8-73 for NSW against South Australia.
Major question marks are being raised about the capacity of England's inexperienced batting line-up to handle Starc, but Vince is confident they will be able to handle the heat.