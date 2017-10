England have stuck with close to a full-strength 17 for Saturday's World Cup clash with minnows Lebanon.

England captain Sean O'Loughlin says his team couldn't afford to take any risks with their squad heading into Saturday night's Rugby League World Cup clash with Lebanon in Sydney.

Coach Wayne Bennett has named a near-full-strength English side, with only forward Alex Warmsley coming into the side, which lost to Australia, to replace the injured Sam Burgess.

"We need to get a win against the Lebanese and then kick on and probably have a look at (squad rotation) after that," O'Loughlin said.