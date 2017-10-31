Rugby league great Brad Fittler not only hopes to take the NSW State of Origin coaching reins but also build a Queensland-like dynasty of series wins.

The Blues' most-capped player, former captain and seven-times series winner, Fittler makes no apologies for wanting the job as Laurie Daley's successor.

"Who wouldn't want it? At the moment, NSW, you've got (Tom) Trbojevic coming through, Jack Bird, (James) Tedesco, all these super exciting players," Fittler said on Fox Sports' NRL 360.

"They're going to put heaps of pressure on the players that have been there the last couple of years.

"So I just think the next person to coach NSW - and I've put my hand up with some other people - and it's just a really ripe time to not only hopefully win some series, but I think hopefully there's a few superstars there and we can really ride on the back of them.

"A bit like Queensland have done with the Thurstons and Slaters and these type of players."

Fittler has expressed an interest in employing former NSW playing and coaching greats Andrew Johns and Phil Gould as coaching advisors or assistants.

Either way, he knows the challenge for Blues aspirants is to learn from the incredible levels of consistency that the likes of Thurston, Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith have displayed during Queensland's decade of dominance at Origin level.

"So we most probably need to take the way they're playing week in and week out and, if we can engage with some of our players and can get them to that level, I think that just helps our sport unbelievably in NSW," Fittler said.

"The main thing is I've got the time to do it.

"So they've got a process to go through and I believe they're making their decision at the end of November, so I wish them all the best and, yeah, I'd love to do it."