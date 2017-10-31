Tom Trbojevic is one of four players set to debut for the Kangaroos in Friday's World Cup match. (AAP)

Tom Trbojevic, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi will debut for the Kangaroos in Friday's World Cup match against France.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has named four debutants in his 21-man squad for Australia's Rugby League World Cup clash with France on Friday night.

Tom Trbojevic and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have been included in the starting line-up, while Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi will come off the bench in Canberra.

The quartet are among six changes Meninga made to the team that defeated England 18-4 in their tournament-opener last week.

Michael Morgan has retained his spot at five-eighth after an indifferent performance against the Lions, and will be partnered by James Maloney.

Captain Cameron Smith has also been named in what will be his 36th consecutive Test match, breaking the record held by rugby league immortal Clive Churchill.

The Test also marks the return of Josh Mansour to the international arena, almost one year after tearing his ACL during the Kangaroos' Four Nations tournament last year.

The Penrith star has been given permission to break camp this week to attend the birth of his first child, however is a certain starter at GIO Stadium.

Josh McGuire has been given first crack at the No.13 jumper following a tournament-ending pectoral injury to Jake Trbojevic suffered against England.

Cooper Cronk, Dane Gagai, Valentine Holmes, Boyd Cordner, Matt Gillett have been rested, while Ben Hunt is the only member of the original 24-man squad not to play.

The St George Illawarra recruit has been granted leave to attend his wedding this week.

"I have made it very clear that I wanted to give all players in the squad a chance to play in the green and gold through the course of the World Cup and we are very much working towards that," Meninga said.

"That will give me and the coaching staff a good opportunity to see what all of those players can do and will help to shape our squad for the remainder of the tournament."

Team: Billy Slater, Tom Trbojevic, Will Chambers, Josh Dugan, Josh Mansour, Michael Morgan, James Maloney, Jordan McLean, Cameron Smith (c), Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Wade Graham, Tyson Frizell, Josh McGuire. Bench: Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Aaron Woods, David Klemmer. Extended bench: Valentine Holmes, Matt Gillett, Boyd Cordner, Dane Gagai.