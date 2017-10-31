The weekly consumer confidence gauge is due on Tuesday and will take into account the High Court's decision on politicians holding dual citizenship.

The latest weekly confidence reading will gauge whether consumers have been spooked by the latest shenanigans in federal politics which saw two government ministers kicked out of parliament.

The High Court's decision that former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was ineligible to stand at the 2016 election because he held dual citizenship sent a shiver through financial markets on Friday as the government lost its one-seat majority on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Deputy Nationals leader and minister Fiona Nash also lost her job.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index, a pointer to future retail spending, is due on Tuesday.

The index managed a modest lift last week following another strong employment report with the jobless rate falling to 5.5 per cent.

This week's survey will also take into account the latest inflation figures.

Consumers probably won't be surprised that electricity prices jumped nearly nine per cent in the September quarter but may baulk at prices overall being only a slim 1.8 per cent higher over the past year.