The head of the Australian Medical Association Michael Gannon insists the cost of medical procedures is not the reason why patients with health insurance are seeing a rise in out of pocket expenses.

He told a federal parliamentary committee in Sydney on Tuesday while most consumers understand they may need to contribute to the cost of care, the problem facing them is they believe they are covered but have inadvertently bought a product that is "useless".

"If a policy does nothing more than avoid the tax penalty, how is it not a junk policy," Dr Gannon said.