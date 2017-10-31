On the heels of abuse allegations against Kevin Spacey, Netflix says House of Cards will end. (AAP)

Netflix drama House of Cards will end with its upcoming sixth season in a move that comes in the wake of sexual-assault allegations against its star, Kevin Spacey.

In an interview with Buzzfeed on Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey had sexually assaulted him at a party in 1986 when he was 14.

Spacey later apologised to Rapp in a statement released hours after the interview was published in which he said he was "beyond horrified" by Rapp's story, saying he did not recall the incident.

Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital has released a statement on Spacey, saying, "Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey.

"In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."