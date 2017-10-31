Ousted senator Malcolm Roberts says the momentum is already with One Nation ahead of the Queensland poll, and believes he'll steal Ipswich from Labor.

Ousted One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts predicts he'll easily steal the very safe Queensland seat of Ipswich from Labor.

Mr Roberts believes Labor and LNP voters will support One Nation and secure himself a seat in the Queensland parliament on November 25.

He's says Ipswich voters are sick of being fed lies by politicians.

"It's not about selling things, it's not about trying to hoodwink people, it's not about window dressing, and pretending and putting up a facade," he told Sky News on Tuesday night.

"People have had a gutful of that in Queensland, and in Australia, from both Labor and from the LNP. They are fed up."

He said One Nation was routinely misrepresented in the media, but its candidates would rise above that.

"We will all have the discipline, no problem about that at all."

Incumbent Jennifer Howard won Ipswich for Labor at the 2015 state election and holds it with a 16 per cent margin.

But the seat has twice changed hands in recent years, despite even fatter margins.

In 2012, Labor's Rachel Nolan lost Ipswich to the LNP after a swing of almost 21 per cent.

Three years later, the swing back the other way was on par, with the LNP's Ian Berry losing to Ms Howard with a swing of just over 20 per cent.

Mr Roberts says One Nation has "already got the momentum".