Nathan Coulter-Nile doesn't expect to be bowling or even mixing drinks for Australia during the Ashes opener, saying Jackson Bird is above him on the national pace pecking order.

Coulter-Nile's career was almost ruined by shoulder and hamstring injuries in recent years but he's now found form and fitness.

Coulter-Nile impressed during Australia's recent limited-overs tour of India, claiming his first international wicket in almost 450 days.

The right-armer then dominated Tasmania with bat and ball during Western Australia's Sheffield Shield opener, snaring four wickets and scoring a total of almost 100 runs.

Coulter-Nile, who would have made his Test debut in 2015 if not for a dislocated shoulder, will have a golden chance to impress national skipper Steve Smith when NSW face WA in the Shield match that starts in Sydney on Saturday.

But the 30-year-old isn't expecting a call-up from national selectors ahead of the five-Test series against England that starts on November 23.

"Absolutely not, unless something drastic happens to the three big quicks," Coulter-Nile told reporters in Perth.

"Also Birdy (Jackson Bird). We saw Birdy bowl out here (during the Shield opener) and he was unbelievable.

"I hadn't seen him bowl in a while, he was difficult to face all game.

"Those four have probably got the first crack at it but five Tests in a row is hard work so hopefully I can be there or there abouts when the time comes."

Coulter-Nile levelled immense praise on Test quicks Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

"If these guys can play a good body of cricket together I think they will go down as one of the best of all time," he said.

Coulter-Nile admitted his history of injury trouble is always at the back of his mind but added he's felt fit as a fiddle since returning from India.

"I don't think I've got through five one-dayers in a row on an Australian tour like that since - well, ever," he said.

"My body's in a great place, so it should be after two years of rehab."