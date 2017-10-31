Chicken producer Inghams' outlook is unchanged, with growth in Australian poultry volumes to return to historical trends after strong growth last year.

Inghhams told investors at its AGM on Tuesday that its outlook is unchanged and implementation of its business strategy remains on track.

The company said feed prices continue to increase but much of the increase can be passed on, while it has also flagged that improvements in its New Zealand business have continued into the 2017/18 financial year.