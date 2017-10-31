Less than a third of Australians support the government's planned business tax rate cut to 25 per cent over the next decade.

Half of Australians are against the Turnbull government's planned business tax cut, with many believing money could be better invested in schools and hospitals.

Less than a third (30 per cent) of respondents in an Essential Research poll support the tax cuts which would take the corporate tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent over the next decade.

A similar amount agree with the government the cut would bring the tax rate into line with other nations and attract investment needed to create more jobs, but 46 per cent believe it would simply deliver business $50 billion more in profits when the money could be better spent on vital services.