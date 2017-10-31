Liberal senator Stephen Parry will quit politics if British authorities find he is a dual citizen. (AAP)

Malcolm Turnbull faces another citizenship headache, with Senate President Stephen Parry facing an exit from parliament over possible British ties.

Senate President Stephen Parry will quit parliament if British authorities confirm he is a dual citizen through his UK-born father.

Senator Parry said that after the unanimous ruling handed down by the High Court last Friday, which disqualified five parliamentarians, he had examined his citizenship status.

His father moved to Australia as a boy in 1951 and he was born in Tasmania in 1960.

Senator Parry said he always regarded his late father as Australian, particularly as he undertook national service, was a member of the Australian Army Reserve and voted in every Australian election since adulthood.

"Yesterday I wrote to the British Home Office seeking clarity as to the status of my citizenship with the United Kingdom," Senator Parry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This was the first opportunity to do so since the High Court ruling."

The British Home office has sought further details from Senator Parry, which he provided.

He may seek further legal advice before reporting to the Senate.

"In the event that I am found to hold British citizenship by virtue of my father's status, then I will clearly be in breach of Section 44(1) of the constitution and would therefore resign as President of the Senate," Senator Parry said.

"I would further resign as a senator for the state of Tasmania and not await the outcome of any referral to the High Court, as I believe the High Court has made it abundantly clear what action is required."

Attorney-General George Brandis said on the weekend he had "no reason whatever to believe that there is any other coalition member who is in the same position" as those who were disqualified by the court.

Labor senator Sam Dastyari made a joke of the situation on Twitter.

"For Halloween, I'm going to dress up as the constitution and just walk around parliament," he wrote.

Crossbench senator Cory Bernardi again called for an audit of all MPs and parliamentary sittings to be suspended while the checks are made.

Cabinet minister Steven Ciobo expected a lot of MPs were checking their citizenship status following the court case, but rejected an audit as a "silly idea".

"This whole issue of citizenship-by-descent has been the curve ball that has thrown a lot of people," Mr Ciobo told Sky News.