Looters armed with machetes are stealing air-conditioners, fans and fire alarms from the Manus Island immigration detention centre, a refugee claims.

Sudanese refugee Abdul Mohammad says the asylum seekers and refugees remaining in the Papua New Guinea centre fear for their lives.

"Some of the locals have come inside and are stealing boxes, fire alarms, the fans, some of them are taking the air-conditioners," he told AAP from Manus Island.

Former Manus Island MP Ron Knight suggested former workers were responsible for stripping bare the facilities inside the Lombrum Navy Base.

"My boys advise that there is serious looting by locals and disgruntled workers not paid their entitlements. What a waste of money," Mr Knight tweeted.