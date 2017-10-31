A critical incident has been declared after a man died when he was tasered by police in Canberra. Pictured is a file image. (AAP)

A critical incident has been declared after a man died when he was tasered by police in Canberra.

ACT Policing responded to a critical incident in Waramanga, south-west of the city, about 11:30am on Tuesday.

Police received a report of smashing glass and a male yelling at the location.

They believe the male had seriously injured himself and in an attempt to prevent further self-harm a Taser was deployed once.

ACT police and paramedics tried to help the man at the scene but he was unable to be revived.

A critical incident was declared and AFP professional standards along with the ACT Coroner’s Office were notified and attended the scene in response.

ACT Policing Criminal Investigations team will conduct the investigation and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

As the investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further, ACT Policing said in a statement.