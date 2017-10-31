Allegations of Russian meddling in elections in the United States and Europe are "fantasies", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been quoted as saying.

"Without a single piece of proof, we are as you know being accused of meddling not only in the US election, but also in those in European states," the Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as telling a briefing at the Association of European Businesses in Russia on Tuesday.

"Recently, there was an allegation that Moscow decided what minister to appoint in South Africa. In general, there is no limit to fantasy."