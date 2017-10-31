Special Minister for State Scott Ryan has blasted GetUp for attacking the electoral commission. (AAP)

GetUp has been blasted by a cabinet minister for questioning the independence of the Australian Electoral Commission.

The minister in charge of electoral issues says activist group GetUp has "crossed the line" by attacking the independent umpire.

The Australian Electoral Commission has what it describes as a "process under action" in relation to GetUp, but says it is not an "investigation".

GetUp chief Paul Oosting last week wrote to supporters raising fears of a "twisted investigation into GetUp's independence".

"It's part of a disturbing pattern of this government abusing power to silence its critics," he wrote.

It is understood Getup has sought legal advice after it did not meet an October 20 deadline for "associated entities" to disclose their finances to the AEC.

Special Minister of State Scott Ryan says the AEC is conducting its inquiries independently of the government and has always done so.

"GetUp last week crossed the line - they attacked the independence of the electoral commission in a way that I have never seen someone do," Senator Ryan told Sky News on Tuesday.

"GetUp for some reason thinks the laws that apply to others shouldn't apply to itself."

He says the AEC is not requiring GetUp to stop its campaigning, merely to meet its disclosure obligations.

In the 2015/16 financial year, GetUp filed a third-party return, as it has previously done.

But the AEC was asked at a public hearing of the parliament's joint standing committee on electoral matters to consider whether GetUp's obligation for 2016/17 - an election year - was one of an "associated entity", which requires a much greater level of financial disclosure.

Previous AEC checks on GetUp's status in 2005 and 2010 found it did not have the obligations of an associated entity, because it only ran "issues-based" campaigns.

Electoral commissioner Tom Rogers told a Senate hearing last week the AEC was reviewing all of the returns submitted by October 20, as it does each year.

Those groups being examined have been sent an "obligation letter" so they're aware of what the process is and what the AEC's preliminary view is, and they're invited to comment on that preliminary view.

However Mr Rogers rejected the description of the checks as "an investigation".

He said the Special Minister of State had not directed the AEC to do anything and even if he had done so, the AEC would "reject that in any case".

Failing to lodge a return on time is a criminal offence.

The AEC is understood to be considering whether GetUp met the definition of an "associated entity" being an organisation "that operates wholly, or to a significant extent, for the benefit of one or more registered political parties".

However in the past it has found working out what are the "operations" of organisations such as GetUp is hard to establish under existing electoral laws.

Coalition MPs have been pushing for the government to change the laws to ensure groups like GetUp - which many Liberal and Nationals MPs consider a "front" for the Greens and Labor - are always considered to be "associated entities".