Morale at Western Australia's public hospitals has plummeted and almost half of all doctors have considered resigning in the past year, according to a survey.

More than 860 senior doctors responded to the Australian Medical Association WA survey, revealing a fractured relationship with management and a health system under pressure.

Health Minister Roger Cook said morale did not "disintegrate overnight" and blamed the former Liberal government for problems with the system.