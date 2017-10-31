The husband of the murdered Australian teacher Gabrielle Maina has been released in Kenya without charge.

The estranged husband of a NSW woman murdered in Kenya and his cousin have been released in Nairobi without charge a week after their arrest.

Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna and his cousin John Njuguna Waithira were arrested in connection with Ms Maina's murder in the capital on October 24.

The ABC reports a Kenyan magistrate ordered their release on Tuesday after no charges were laid.

Ms Maina, a 40-year-old school teacher, was reportedly shot dead by armed men riding a motorbike while walking near her home in the suburb of Karen on October 19.

The broadcaster says police were granted a seven-day extension for the detention of the two men in order to gather more evidence. Both maintain their innocence.

Gabrielle Maina feared for her life before she was shot dead in Kenya, her lawyer claims. Gabrielle Maina feared for her life before she was shot dead in Kenya, her lawyer claims.

Ms Maina and her husband were separated at the time she was killed. They have two young sons.

She was reportedly awarded a restraining order against her husband in April this year.

Her husband's lawyer, Wilfred Nderitu, said his client had not been in the area at the time of Ms Maina's death.

"There is evidence that is capable of corroboration by many people, as many as 10, that Cyrus was in his office at the time that the murder took place," Mr Nderitu said outside court last week.

"Therefore, there is no way he can be placed at the scene," he told the ABC.