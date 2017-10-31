NXT will become SA Best (Federal) when Nick Xenophon (2R) leaves the Senate for state politics. (AAP)

The Nick Xenophon Party will become SA BEST (Federal) following the departure of its namesake from the Senate to contest next year's South Australian election.

Nick Xenophon says an application has been lodged with the Australian Electoral Commission for a name change that reflects the close working relationship between state and federal entities.

"The name change reflects the fact that voters voted for us to fearlessly look after SA's interests in the federal parliament," Mr Xenophon, who held his last press conference as a senator last week, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Xenophon has been voted leader of the federal team by the NXT management committee, although legislative matters will be negotiated by its remaining members of the federal parliament.

The party has also endorsed Rex Patrick, who has been Mr Xenophon's principal advisor and has extensive defence experience, to replace him in the Senate.

"Given Rex's deep understanding and involvement in key issues I have worked on, his appointment to the Senate will ensure a seamless transition," Mr Xenophon said.

It is anticipated that Mr Patrick will be endorsed by a joint sitting of the South Australian Parliament by mid-November and commence representing SA in the Senate immediately after.